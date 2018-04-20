The chapter house of Alpha Epsilon Pi at Temple University as seen from the air.

Temple University has suspended a men's fraternity as police investigate allegations of sexual assault and underage drinking during social events at the fraternity's house.

Temple police issued a bulletin Friday saying they had received "multiple credible reports" of various alleged crimes at Alpha Epsilon Pi events. The alleged acts reported included sexual misconduct, sexual assault, drug use and underage drinking.

Alpha Epsilon Pi has a house directly off Temple's campus at Broad and Norris streets in North Philadelphia.



A university spokesman would not provide specifics about when the reported incidents took place or the circumstances surrounding each.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is also involved in the investigation.



In a statement posted to the chapter's Instagram page on April 1, the chapter said members are "appalled by these allegations" and vowed to cooperate with the investigation.

"Let us make this 100% clear: we have absolutely no knowledge of the actions alleged about our chapter. If we determine that one of our members is responsible — or even has knowledge of who internally or externally is responsible — we will deal with them to the full extent of our powers," the statement read in part.

A request for comment was left with the national fraternity.

The Alpha Pi chapter of the fraternity was chartered at Temple in 1956, according to the fraternity's website. The fraternity's mission is to "develop the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities."

Alpha Epsilon Pi's suspension at Temple comes on the heels of a high-profile suspension of a different fraternity at Syracuse University. The Theta Tau fraternity was sidelined after a video surfaced from an alleged chapter event that featured racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic statements and actions.

