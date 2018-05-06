A Temple University junior was killed in a shooting at an off-campus apartment late Saturday, the university said.

The student — identified Sunday by university officials as 21-year-old Daniel Duignam — was shot three times just after 9 p.m. Saturday in his apartment at 17th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia, police said.

Duignam suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach, right arm and face, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead inside the apartment.

Duignam was a third-year business major from Tatamy, Pennsylvania, in Northampton County.

A Temple spokesman said investigators don't believe the shooting was a random act. Temple police will increase patrols in the area as a precaution, they said.