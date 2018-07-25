What to Know Five more programs in Temple University's business school are accused of providing false data.

The alleged false data includes the number of new entrants providing GRE/GMAT scores and applicants' undergraduate GPAs.

The investigation on Temple's business school is ongoing.

At least five more programs in Temple University's business school provided false data to improve their ranking in a national report, the school's president said Wednesday.



Earlier this month, Moshe Porat, the dean of the Fox School of Business, was forced out after the university reported the business school knowingly submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report in order to improve the rankings of its Online MBA in the magazine's "Best Grad Schools" list.

Porat was replaced and the university hired a law firm to investigate the business school’s data and processes.

On Wednesday, Temple University announced the investigation revealed five more programs in the Fox School of Business also provided false data.

“Although the review is ongoing, we have concluded that misreporting similar to that involving the Online MBA also occurred with respect to the Executive MBA, Global MBA, Part-Time MBA, Master of Science in Human Resource Management and Master of Science in Digital Innovation in Marketing,” Temple University’s president Richard M. Englert wrote.

The false information included the number of new entrants providing GRE/GMAT scores, student indebtedness and applicants’ undergraduate GPAs, according to Englert.

“As a result, we have reported to U.S. News that we cannot verify data related to these programs, and we are not participating in or submitting business school surveys at this time,” Englert wrote.

Englert also said Temple University provided U.S. News a letter verifying the accuracy of the school’s data submissions for the 2018 and 2019 "Best Colleges" rankings.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro is also investigating the allegations against the business school. Shapiro said earlier this month that he asked the Bureau of Consumer Protection to examine the case, including Temple’s business and marketing practices.

“We are updating them as new information develops,” Englert wrote. “We continue to diligently pursue the review of rankings data and will share additional updates.”

