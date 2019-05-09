A couple of Philly sports legends will be honored as Temple University graduates its 132 class Thursday.

More than 9,000 students will graduate in front of family and friends at the Liacouras Center on North Broad Street.

Former Temple men's basketball coach Fran Dunphy and championship boxer Bernard Hopkins are set to receive honorary degrees. Philanthropist, and Temple business and law graduate, Leonard Barrack will also receive an honorary degree.

You can watch the commencement ceremony live on this page starting around 9:30 a.m.

Congratulations to the new grads.