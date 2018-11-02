Car Windows Smashed Near Temple University

Some Temple students are picking up the pieces after their car windows were smashed near campus overnight.

It was unclear if the vandals took anything from the vehicles.

Philadelphia and Temple police are teaming up to investigate.

Dozens of drivers found their cars smashed near Temple University Friday morning.

The cars, many with windows broken, were parked in the area of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue near Temple’s North Philadelphia campus.

The vandalism put a wrench in the morning routines for students heading to class.

“This is so pointless to smash windows in,” Temple student Luke Berenato said. “And, I didn’t even have any money, or anything, in the car.”

Philadelphia and Temple police teamed up to investigate the vandalism.

No word on an estimated total for damage.