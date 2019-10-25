What to Know All classes at Temple University's Lewis Klein School of Medicine were canceled Friday due to a credible threat.

The university didn't elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Activities at the Health Services Building and clinical activities at Temple University Hospital will continue as scheduled.

A person has been taken into custody after a threat closed Temple University’s School of Medicine Friday.

All classes at the Lewis Klein School of Medicine at 3500 North Broad Street were canceled due to the threat, the Philadelphia university’s website said.

"All essential employees should check with their supervisors and plan to report to work," the message posted on the medical school’s website and Twitter said.

The threat was made specifically against the Katz building and didn't mention any other campus facilities, Temple spokesman Ray Betzner said, while calling the threat credible.

Temple police could be seen responding to the Katz building Friday morning.

Activities at the Health Services Building along North Broad Street and clinical activities at Temple University Hospital will continue as scheduled, Betzner said.

Around 8 a.m., Temple sent students a message saying "there is no longer a threat against the school" and that person behind the threat was taken into custody.

"The School of Medicine will remain closed and classes canceled for the day," the TU Alert said.

It is unclear how many students are affected by the closure.