2 Teens Stabbed While Riding Subway in North Philadelphia

Two teenagers were injured, one critically, when they were stabbed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway in North Philadelphia Friday morning.

The 17-year-olds were stabbed as they rode the train around 9:40 a.m., a SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10. The stabbing happened at Olney Transportation Center, near Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center, about a block away from the train station. The condition of the second teen has not been released.

Police are looking for a suspect who they believe is in his 50s.

This is a developing story and will be updated.