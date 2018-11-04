Teens Stabbed Repeatedly at Philadelphia House Party

Two teens are recovering at a hospital after being stabbed repeatedly at a Philadelphia house party Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the back six times and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed once in the stomach at the party on the 5400 block of Akron Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. and transported both victims to a hospital. The 19-year-old is listed in critical condition, while the 17-year-old is in stable condition.

No details have been released about what led to the stabbing, and no arrests have been made.