Teens Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving SEPTA Bus

At least five people were taken to a hospital following a crash between two cars and a SEPTA bus Sunday.

A 17-year-old passenger in one of the cars involved said he and four other teenage friends were traveling together when the crash happened at the intersection of Somerset Street and Aramingo Avenue. Witnesses and police officers who happened to be at a nearby gas station rushed to help pull people from the wreckage.

It was unclear what caused the crash, but the white sedan in which the teens were traveling sustained major front-end damage.

The other car involved, a blue sedan, also sustained front-end damage. First responders had to force open the doors to pull out the two women inside before taking them to a hospital.

One bus passenger reported minor injuries, while the driver was uninjured, SEPTA said. Buses were being temporarily rerouted around the intersection.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.