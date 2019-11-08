A 14-year-old girl is in Philadelphia police custody for connection to the murder of a city worker and animal activist who was found beaten to death inside his Northeast Philadelphia home.

What to Know A man was found beaten and slashed to death inside a Northeast Philadelphia home early Tuesday.

Police say Al Chernoff was also partially tied to a bed.

A girl who surrendered Thursday to police will be charged with murder for his death, homicide detectives told NBC10 Philadelphia.

A teenage girl will be charged with murder in the death of a 60-year-old Philadelphia man found beaten in his home, homicide detectives said Friday night.

Al Chernoff was found dead in his bed early Tuesday morning in the Rhawnhurst section of the city, police said.

A 14-year-old girl, who has not been identified, turned herself in to police sometime Thursday as the homicide investigation was underway. Surveillance video showed the girl inside Chernoff's twin-style house on Algon Avenue.

Chernoff, an Army veteran well-known in the local animal care community, was allegedly beaten, slashed and partially tied up when police found him about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

"It's extremely troubling. It was a very brutal murder," Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said earlier in the week.

Chernoff had 11 cats, as well as pet turtles and frogs. Each of the animals were placed in a local rescue group.

"Al was literally like one of the best people I've ever met," Chernoff's friend, Angelo Ruffo, told NBC10. "Anything you needed he would do. He was known for building shelters for all the feral and stray cats in the city. He was a good man."

Chernoff's family said he talked about retiring from his job as a city worker at Philadelphia International Airport. Those who knew him remembered him as a giving and loving man.

"If you have interacted with a cat rescue or helped trap in Philadelphia, you've probably met him," Blake Martin of ACCT Philly told NBC10. "He was an old Army veteran who loved his motorcycles and loved his cats."