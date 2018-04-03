Teen Sings 'Cops' Theme Song After Police Chase, Arrest

A teen began singing the theme song to the TV show "Cops" as he was arrested following a pursuit through a New Jersey golf course over the weekend.

Hawthorne police tell the Bergen Record that the 16-year-old was driving a stolen Mazda3 when officers gave chase at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers pursued the car through the White Beaches Country Club in Haworth before the teen pulled over on Andover Avenue and tried to flee, according to the Record. He was arrested a short time later.

That's when officers were serenaded by the 16-year-old. He can be heard on dashcam video footage obtained by the Record singing "Bad Boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?" as he is cuffed and placed into a police cruiser following a foot chase.

The newspaper obtained the footage through an open records request.

"It was like 'Live PD' right in front of my house. It was phenomenal," said one person who saw the chase's aftermath.

Authorities said they also found burglary tools, cash, debit cards and stolen IDs from residents in Closter and Harrington Park after the arrest. The teen is believed to be behind a string of recent home burglaries in the area.

The Record reports the Newark boy faces charges including eluding, resisting arrest, burglary and receiving stolen property.