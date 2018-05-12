A teenager died Friday night from gunshot wounds she suffered in a shooting that also injured two other young people on a West Philadelphia street, police said Saturday.

Sandrea Williams, 17, was found wounded in the neck and back and lying on the ground along Simpson Street in a neighborhood north of Cobbs Creek about 10:30 p.m. Two others, another 17-year-old and a 15-year-old also were struck. They are recovering at a nearby hospital.

Williams was killed on the same block she lived, police said.

No arrests were immediately made.

The teenagers were among 12 victims on an especially violent night in Philadelphia. All of the shootings, nine separate incidents in total, occurred between 7 p.m. Friday night and 10 a.m.

Check back for more information on this breaking news story as details become known.