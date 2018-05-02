Police Arrest Suspected Teen Groper in Ardmore Area

Police are searching for a teen boy accused of groping several people in the Ardmore area. On Saturday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

Police arrested a teen boy accused of groping several people in separate incidents in the Ardmore area.



Police say the teen groped a group of women along the bus route near St. Mary’s Road in Ardmore, Pennsylvania Sunday. He was also allegedly involved in at least four similar incidents in the same area within the past year and a half.

Haverford Township Police released a sketch of the teen and received several anonymous tips. They then identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy from Haverford Township.

The teen was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention facility in Lima, Pennsylvania for a hearing.

If you have any additional information on the groping incidents, please call Detective Mark Johnson of the Haverford Township Police Department Detective Division at 610-853-1298 Ext.1234.

