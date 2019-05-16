2 High School Students Hospitalized After Eating Drug-Laced Cookies, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

2 High School Students Hospitalized After Eating Drug-Laced Cookies, Police Say

The teens, ages 18 and 17, both ate a chocolate chip cookie laced with an unknown narcotic at Parkway West High School around noon, police said.

By David Chang

Published 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 High School Students Hospitalized After Eating Drug-Laced Cookies, Police Say

    Two teen girls are recovering after they both ate cookies laced with drugs at a West Philadelphia high school Thursday, according to investigators.

    The teens, ages 18 and 17, both ate a chocolate chip cookie laced with an unknown narcotic at Parkway West High School around noon, police said. The girls became sick and were both taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where they are in stable condition.

    No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

    The incident occurred two days after a 5-year-old boy brought packets of crack cocaine to a Philadelphia day care.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices