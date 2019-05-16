Two teen girls are recovering after they both ate cookies laced with drugs at a West Philadelphia high school Thursday, according to investigators.

The teens, ages 18 and 17, both ate a chocolate chip cookie laced with an unknown narcotic at Parkway West High School around noon, police said. The girls became sick and were both taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where they are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

The incident occurred two days after a 5-year-old boy brought packets of crack cocaine to a Philadelphia day care.