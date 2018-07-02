Early Monday morning, two teens were shot at 16th and Catherine streets in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia. One of the teens died and the other was injured. Stray bullets also flew into one neighbor's home. Police are continuing to investigate.

Authorities said a small group of men approached the victims shortly before midnight Sunday and started shooting.

Police found more than 25 shell casings strewn throughout the scene at 16th and Catherine streets. Stray bullets were also found inside parked cars, investigators said.

At least one stray bullet flew through a second-floor window, hit a small couch and struck a mattress where a resident would normally be sleeping.

“When they heard the gunshots … they jumped to the ground,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “While they were laying on the floor, they heard continued gunshots.”

The 19-year-old victim was shot in the head, torso and both arms. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The 18-year-old victim was shot once in the left leg but managed to run away. He was later taken to a hospital and remained there Monday in stable condition.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw three people running onto Fitzwater Street from the corner where the shooting happened. Police are reviewing surveillance video as in the investigation continues.