Two people are dead following an early morning shooting in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

Police were dispatched to a shooting on Lloyd Street in Belvedere around 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 15-year-old victim inside a car and a second victim, a 35-year-old, a short distance away, officials said. Both people had apparent bullet wounds and were pronounced dead by New Castle County Paramedics.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

“I want to ensure the residents of New Castle County that our officers and detectives are fully committed to solving this heinous crime,” New Castle County Police Col. Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. said.

He also reminded residents that solving and preventing crime requires the help of the entire community.

“We all have a responsibility for the safety and security of our communities, it is not just a police responsibility, it is a shared responsibility between the community and police," he said in an emailed statement. "Together we must send a message to those engaging in criminal activity, especially violent criminal activity, that it will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods."

Police are offering up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information regarding this investigation please contact Detective E. Reid by phone at 302-395-8110 or by email at EJReid@nccde.org.