Teen Charged in Home Invasion Murder of Woman in Pottstown

An investigation is underway after a woman was found murdered in her bedroom in Pottstown. Police believe robbery was the motive.

What to Know Aaron Taylor, 18, was arrested and charged in the home invasion murder of Sylvia Williams, 38, in Pottstown back on Nov. 18.

Police say Taylor and a 17-year-old suspect entered the home while a repairman was changing the front door lock.

Taylor allegedly shot Williams while trying to rob her. She was later found dead in her second-floor bedroom.

A teen was arrested in the home invasion murder of a woman in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Aaron Joseph Taylor, 18, was charged with second and third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and possessing an instrument of crime. A 17-year-old suspect is also charged with robbery and conspiracy.

Police say Taylor and the 17-year-old entered Sylvia Williams' home along North Washington Street in Pottstown back on Nov. 18. The two suspects entered the house while a repairman was changing the front door lock, according to investigators.

Officials say the two teens were trying to rob the home. At some point, Taylor shot Williams, according to police. Williams, 38, was later found dead in her second-floor bedroom after police responded to a security alarm at the house.

Taylor was arraigned Tuesday. His bail was denied and he was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Officials continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Pottstown police at 610-970-6570 or county detectives at 610-278-3368. You can also text a tip using the code MONTCOPA in the STOPit! app.