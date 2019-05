A 15-year-old boy riding a scooter was struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg neighborhood.

The boy was traveling eastbound on Fraley Street at 7:27 p.m. when he was hit by a tractor trailer traveling southbound on Tacony Street. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene.

The 5400 block of Tacony Street is closed due to the accident.

