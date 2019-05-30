A teen kayaker died after falling into a swollen creek during severe weather Wednesday night in Bucks County.

The 15-year-old Neshaminy High School student was kayaking with friends in Mill Creek around 8:30 p.m. near Snowball Drive in Levittown, according to police. The teen fell out of the kayak and into the water.

Investigators said the creek was flooded at the time.

Rescuers pulled the boy out of the water and took him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down during storms in Bucks and Lehigh counties on Wednesday. The storms also caused flash flooding, heavy rain, lightning and hail throughout the region.

The incident is the only confirmed death in our area from Wednesday’s storm so far.