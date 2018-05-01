Teen Boy Charged in 'Bloodbath' Stabbing at SEPTA Station

Police are searching for the suspects who stabbed two teen boys at a Center City SEPTA station. A witness is speaking out as the victims fight for their lives.

A teen boy is charged in the double stabbing of two other teenagers at a Center City SEPTA station that witnesses described as a "bloodbath."



Edward Jefferson, 16, surrendered to police Tuesday. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses. Police also say he is being charged as an adult.



Police say Jefferson was involved in a fight with two 17-year-old boys on the eastbound platform of the 8th and Market Street station on April 25. During the fight, Jefferson allegedly stabbed one teen in the neck, stomach and left arm and the second teen in the chest and stomach. Jefferson also allegedly cut the second teen's wrist.



Quam Pettigrew, 15, told NBC10 he was on his way to the dentist when he witnessed the stabbing and bloody aftermath.



"There was like a big hole right here in the middle of his neck," Pettigrew said. "He was saying, 'I just don't want to die right now. I really don't want to die.'"

The first teen was taken to Jefferson Hospital while the second teen was taken to Hahnemann Hospital.

Both teens are currently stable, police said.



Witnesses described the stabbing as something similar to a scene from a horror movie. One of the victims walked around disoriented, not knowing at first where he was stabbed.

"All I seen was a bloody mess," one witness said. "It's something that shouldn't be happening in the center of the city because I look at this as being a safe haven. I've been a long time resident of Philadelphia and it gets scary at times."

Police initially said they were looking for a male and female suspect. They are no longer looking for a second suspect.

