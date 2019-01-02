Teen, 15, Charged with Murder After Baby Found in Dumpster

A 15-year-old girl was arrested after her newborn baby was found in a dumpster. Now residents in the neighborhood are reacting to news of the child's death.

Teen Mom in Custody After Baby Is Found in Dumpster

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder for allegedly dumping her newborn baby in a dumpster.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, police said.

The teenager, which NBC10 is not identifying, is currently hospitalized, police said.

Philadelphia Police said they were notified by the mother of a friend of the suspect's mother, who approached police near the intersection of Judson and Lehigh streets and said she had found the boy.

They also said they believed the girl had given birth at home, which is where they located the girl and the girl's mother.

The girl was hospitalized for "precautionary medical treatment," police said.

The suspect was initially charged with child endangerment.