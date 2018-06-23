Five people are hurt and recovering in the hospital after a 14-year-old driver crashed a car along Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden. Among those hurt was an infant. Police are investigating the crash.

14-Year-Old Driver and Infant Among Those Hurt in Crash

A 14-year-old was allegedly driving a car when it crashed in Camden, New Jersey, early Saturday as at least four people were injured, police said.

The unidentified teenager as well as adults in the car at the time could face charges in the crash that occurred about 4 a.m.

The vehicle struck a utility pole along Admiral Wilson Boulevard (Route 13) in the city near 16th Street, according to police.

Three people and an infant were hurt. Police said charges have yet to be filed, but could be later Saturday. Firefighters rescued some of the people in the car.