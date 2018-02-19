After Florida's tragic school shooting, a former teacher of one of the 17 victims is speaking out. NBC10's Ted Greenberg has the story.

Former Teacher of Victim of Florida High School Shooting Speaks Out

The former teacher of one of the 17 victims of the Florida high school massacre is speaking out about the young life lost.

“She was a sweet little thing,” said Sue Flyer. “Very bright.”

Before moving to Florida with her family, 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff spent part of her childhood in New Jersey. Flyer taught Alhadeff in Kindergarten at the former Jewish Community Day School in Northfield, New Jersey. She still has Alhadeff’s Kindergarten progress report which described her as a “delight to have in the classroom.”

Nearly a decade later, Flyer has been mourning her former student after learning she was one of the lives lost during last week’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“It’s heartbreaking if you don’t know them and then when you realize who it is, it’s just horrible,” Flyer said.

Flyer, who has been a teacher for more than 30 years, said Alhadeff made a lasting impression.

“She was special,” Flyer said. “She was just warm and nice and there are certain children you remember forever. And she was just one of them.”

Linda Kulp, who served as Vice President of the Jewish Community Day School, has been encouraging people to donate to a GoFundMe Page raising money for a scholarship in Alhadeff’s memory that her soccer club is in the process of establishing.

“We wanted to let her family and community know that even as far back as her youngest roots we remember her and we want to honor that memory," Kulp said.



CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate to Alhadeff’s scholarship fund.

