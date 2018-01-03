NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Taylor Swift performs at Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Taylor Swift is extending her stay in Philadelphia this summer.

The 10-time GRAMMY award-winning performer has announced a second show at Lincoln Financial Field as part of her reputation stadium tour.

The second show will take place on Friday, July 13. Tickets for the second show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

Verified fans, who register for the added show via Swift's website, will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance. Registration for verified fans begins on Friday at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. Jan. 18.

Swift has performed a total of five times at Lincoln Financial Field, which includes back-to-back shows in June 2015 and July 2013, along with her debut in August 2011.