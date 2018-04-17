Tax Day 2018: Where to Find Deals, Specials Around Philly

Tax day is usually met with groans and dread, but there’s some good news for you.
There are a number of deals in the Philadelphia area that might take the edge off the day. From free food to $10.40 specials, here are some of the specials you can take advantage of Tuesday:
- Applebees: Dollaritas ($1 margaritas) are back for all of April.
- Boston Market: Their $10.40 special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread plus a regular fountain beverage.
- Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle (13 freshly-baked bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) with a coupon from their website. They are also offering 20 percent off catering orders until April 17.
- California Tortilla: Get free chips and queso. Just come in and say “Chipping in” when you place your order. (Only one free small chips and queso per guest with any purchase).
- Chili’s: $5 Cherry Blossom margaritas are available all through April.
- Hydromassage and Planet Fitness: Get free massages at Planet Fitness locations from April 14 through April 21. Download and print the coupon to redeem the free massage.
- P.F. Chang’s:Use promo code TAXDAY for 15 percent off your takeout order. Only valid April 16 and April 17.
- World of Beer: Toast the end of tax season with a free beer.