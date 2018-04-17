Tax Day 2018: Where to Find Deals, Specials Around Philly - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Tax Day 2018: Where to Find Deals, Specials Around Philly

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Tax Day Deals as Deadline Looms

    Tuesday is the deadline to file taxes and businesses including Bruegger's Bagels are offering special deals in honor of Tax Day.

    Tax day is usually met with groans and dread, but there’s some good news for you.

    There are a number of deals in the Philadelphia area that might take the edge off the day. From free food to $10.40 specials, here are some of the specials you can take advantage of Tuesday: 

    • Applebees: Dollaritas ($1 margaritas) are back for all of April.
    • Boston Market: Their $10.40 special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread plus a regular fountain beverage.
    • Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle (13 freshly-baked bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) with a coupon from their website. They are also offering 20 percent off catering orders until April 17.
    • California Tortilla: Get free chips and queso. Just come in and say “Chipping in” when you place your order. (Only one free small chips and queso per guest with any purchase).
    • Chili’s: $5 Cherry Blossom margaritas are available all through April.
    • Hydromassage and Planet Fitness: Get free massages at Planet Fitness locations from April 14 through April 21. Download and print the coupon to redeem the free massage.
    • P.F. Chang’s:Use promo code TAXDAY for 15 percent off your takeout order. Only valid April 16 and April 17.
    • World of Beer: Toast the end of tax season with a free beer.
