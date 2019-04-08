A tanker truck caught fire along the Atlantic City Expressway Monday morning, causing hours of road closures in both directions. NBC10's Katy Zachry gets you around the scene.

A tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of fuel caught fire along the Atlantic City Expressway Monday morning blocking both directions of the highway for hours.

It wasn’t clear what caused the fuel truck driver to lose control before the tanker caught fire in the eastbound lanes between Exit 33 and 31 in Winslow Township, Camden County around 2:15 a.m.

Crews poured foam onto the tanker to extinguish the blaze. The roadway remained closed as of 6:20 a.m. due to the hazmat situation and cleanup.

No injuries reported.

The truck appears to belong to Samuel Coraluzzo Co., Inc. and Torrissi Transport. The company declined comment Monday morning.

The White Horse Pike (Route 30) or the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) can be used to get around the fire scene. For other alternate routes, check out NBC10.com's First Alert Traffic page powered by Waze.