A tanker truck crashed and caught fire on Interstate 95 near the highway's intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County, Nov. 15, 2019.

A tanker truck caught fire Friday night while traveling on Interstate 95 in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, and firefighters and police shut down the highway in both directions.

A person was reportedly seriously hurt at the scene, according to reports. The tanker reportedly crashed and flipped onto its side. Other vehicles were also reportedly involved.

The incident occurred near Exit 39 along the stretch of Interstate 95 in Bristol Township shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

The entire highway was shut down for the fire and crash investigation, police said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Check back on this breaking news story as more details become known.