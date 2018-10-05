The Meadow Farm Estate was owned by Bertram Lippincott, heir of Lippincott Publishing Company, and Lippincott brought many prominent authors to his home as guests. Maria von Trapp was one of those guests and she wrote her memoir, “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers” at Meadow Farm. The book was then published by Lippincott in 1949. Von Trapp was inspired by the beauty at Meadow Farm and her book eventually inspired the musical, “The Sound of Music.” Bertram Lippincott, whose grandfather founded the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, purchased the property in 1942 and he was the final single family owner of the property for 41 years. In the 1980s the main house was divided into two separate residences and the property has seen a variety of renovations, restorations and improvements over the years.