Scott Wagner, left, a York County state senator and the president of waste-hauler PennWaste Inc., Laura Ellsworth, center, a lawyer from suburban Pittsburgh and a first-time candidate, Paul Mango, right, a former health care systems consultant from suburban Pittsburgh and a first-time candidate, answer questions from the panel during a debate between Republican Gubernatorial candidates at Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango is opening up a new line of attack against Republican rival Scott Wagner, airing a TV ad that digs into Wagner's business dealings, child support case and violations in his waste-hauling business.

Mango's campaign said the 30-second ad began airing Wednesday on stations in Pennsylvania's six media markets.

It calls Wagner a slumlord and a deadbeat dad, sleazy, toxic and greedy. It also suggests he's violent, attaching a video clip from last year when Wagner took a camera from a man working for a liberal political opposition group.

Wagner's campaign says he's done nothing wrong and that airing false attacks shows Mango is desperate and lacks a message.

The primary election is May 15 for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid.