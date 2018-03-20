NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz is tracking the snow this next nor'easter is expected to dump on our area. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know This nor'easter will hit in two parts and the second part — coming Wednesday — will be the most severe.

Travel on Wednesday will be treacherous. Mass cancellations for air, transit, and rail travel are expected.

Power outages are likely as high winds coupled with heavy, wet snow will weigh down power lines and trees.

The first wave of a major nor'easter that's expected to lash the Philadelphia region with heavy snow, sleet, flooding, and high winds arrived late Tuesday morning.

It'll be nearly 36 hours before the winter storm moves out. In its wake, more than a foot of wet snow will pile up in some neighborhoods. High winds combined with the snow will likely bring down trees and power lines leading to widespread power outages.

Travel on Wednesday will be perilous. There will likely be mass cancellations of air, rail, and transit travel.

Track the storm with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Live Interactive Radar

"This is not one of those storms that you can just wait out," First Alert Weather meterologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz said. "This one is an all day event and it will probably be worse in the afternoon Wednesday."

A First Alert is in effect from noon Tuesday through late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning lasting from Tuesday night through early Thursday.



This nor'easter — the fourth this month and arriving on the first day of spring — will strike in two parts. Tuesday's segment started with rain and light snow spreading from Delaware and South Jersey to the north and west. By the afternoon, the storm will intensify and rain down sleet which will make for slippery travel.

There could be a slight lull late Tuesday night, but don't let that fool you. The worst will come Wednesday.

Colder temperatures, coupled with heavy snow bands, will allow the snow to accumulate on roads and sidewalks. Travel will be difficult, especially in the afternoon. Our meterologists are advising that people stay home if they can.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will ban motorcycles, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Schools in the Philadelphia suburbs dismissed early Tuesday. It's expected that most school districts in the Philadelphia region will shut down Wednesday. Sign up for free school closing alerts here.



The Lehigh Valley may fare best in this nor'easter, like others, with some of the lower snow totals.



So how much snow could we see overall? Here's a breakdown (with the caveat that these anticipated amounts could go up or down):

2 to 5 Inches

Jersey Shore including Atlantic City and Cape May; Southern Delaware

4 to 8 Inches

Most of Delaware; the Lehigh Valley including Allentown; Most of Berks County.

6 to 12 Inches

Philadelphia; northen Delaware including Wilmington; All of Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties





Expected snowfall totals as of Tuesday, March 20, 2018 | See Larger

The snow will be heavy and wet. Any sleet will compact the snow that accumulates so it may appear that there is less snow, but it'll be strenious to shovel. Those with heart conditions or back troubles should avoid shoveling.



Besides the heavy, wet snow, winds will also be gusting between 35 and 50 miles per hour at the coast on Tuesday. Wednesday gusts could top 60 miles per hour. Inland we could see gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Coastal flooding is also a big concern, and is forecasted to be the worst of the past four storms. Swells will top out at 12 feet, and significant flooding is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.



Winter storms this late in the season are not rare, but are trickier to forecast. The computer modeled forecasts have been disagreeing about many aspects of the storm (some models have been contradictory). So that means things can change every few hours.

We'll be updating our forecast with the latest data as we get it, so it's important to check back often with NBC10 on TV and online to stay informed.