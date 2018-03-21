The fourth nor'easter of the month continues to pummel parts of the region. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza lets us know how long it will remain in our area. (Published 40 minutes ago)

What to Know After dumping more than a foot of snow on parts of the region, the fourth nor'easter of the month will exit our area early Thursday.

The snow totals ranged from nearly a foot and a half in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs to several inches in southern Delaware.

The storm will move out of our area completely between the overnight hours and early Thursday morning.

The major winter storm that battered our area for the past 24 hours will continue to pound areas in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore overnight before moving out in the morning.

Delaware and all of the Pennsylvania counties including Philadelphia will see lighter snow tapering off between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. An additional 1-2” of snow will fall in these areas.

On Wednesday the snow totals ranged from nearly a foot and a half in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs to several inches in far southern Delaware. Check here for snow totals across the area.



Parts of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore have received 5-9” of snow.

In Philadelphia there was a range of 5-8” of snow with more snow still falling overnight.

The final totals will not be available until Thursday afternoon.

The storm also caused thousands of power outages, the majority being in South Jersey, as well as coastal flooding.



Thursday we begin the slow melt for all the snow with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

Conditions should be partly sunny and in the low 40s for the next few days. Then we could see more snow Sunday. Check with NBC10 and the app for more details as Sunday draws closer.

Wednesday's storm made travel treacherous for anyone who ventured onto roadways Wednesday. By 10 a.m., poor conditions had already led to a tractor-trailer crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and a police-involved crash on I-95 in Philadelphia.



Most malls, schools and offices throughout the region were closed for most of the day.

Mass cancellations were reported for air, rail, and transit travel. More than 250 American Airlines flights, and 600 flights overall, heading to and leaving from Philadelphia International Airport were canceled Wednesday.

A First Alert went into effect noon Tuesday and lasted until late Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning lasting from Tuesday night through early Thursday.

Numerous towns and cities declared snow emergencies in preparation of the storm. The entire State of New Jersey was also under a state of emergency.

The nor'easter — the fourth this month and the one that arrived on the first day of spring — struck in two parts.



The first wave of the nor'easter doused the region Tuesday morning with a wintry mix of sleet and rain. There was a lull late Tuesday night. But the storm slowly ramped up around midday Wednesday as the nor'easter intensified off-shore.



Colder temperatures, coupled with heavy snow bands, allowed the snow to accumulate on roads and sidewalks.



The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission banned motorcycles, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles.



Schools in the Philadelphia suburbs dismissed early Tuesday and schools in both the Philadelphia Archdiocese and Philadelphia School District were closed Wednesday. They will open on a two-hour delay Thursday. Sign up for free school closing alerts here.



The snow was heavy and wet. Sleet compacted the snow, making it strenuous to shovel. Those with heart conditions or back troubles should avoid shoveling in the morning.

