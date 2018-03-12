Sweethearts Tie the Knot at NJ High School Nearly 30 Years Later - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Sweethearts Tie the Knot at NJ High School Nearly 30 Years Later

Published 2 hours ago

    Two high school sweethearts from New Jersey returned to where they first met decades ago to exchange wedding vows this weekend.

    Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol walked down the aisle, that is, the halls of Clifton High School, on Saturday.

    The couple married in front of the same lockers where they first locked eyes as high school freshman back in 1989.

    “There’s a lot of, you know, ducks to get in a row, and then the snow almost stopped it from happening,” Gash said, referring to the dual nor’easters this past week.

    “Never mind the 29 years before that,” Sudol said.

    The newlyweds say they dated briefly back in high school but then went their separate ways.

    The two of them kept in touch over the years and finally started dating again in 2016.

    “I can’t believe we made it,” Gash said.


