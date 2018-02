A driver hit 15 parked cars in South Philadelphia Friday night. The driver is now in custody and being tested for a DUI.

A suspected drunken driver plowed into 15 parked cars Friday night in South Philadelphia, leaving a trail of damage in his wake, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of 3rd Street. A male suspect is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.