Police are searching for a teen accused of shooting a high school student on South Street on Easter Sunday. The student later died from his injuries.

Zahmir White, 18, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say White got into an argument with 16-year-old William Bethel back on April 1 shortly before 6 p.m. on the 800 block of South Street. White allegedly took out a gun and opened fire, striking Bethel in the buttocks and pelvis. Bethel was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.

“Disputes and fights used to get settled with fists,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said. “It gets settled with guns now. That’s not what to teach your children and it’s going to ruin lives.”

Bethel was a student at Boys' Latin of Philadelphia Charter School where he played football. He also boxed and loved to ride his bike.

“Whether it was football, basketball or school, everybody that’s around Will just flat out loved the kid,” said Bethel’s former youth football coach Shawn Oliver.

Investigators say White’s last known address is along South 5th Street where police searched Wednesday night.

White also goes by the nickname “Pikachu” like the character from Pokemon. He is known to hang around South Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia. Police said White has been in trouble with the law before but nothing as serious as this. They also say his family is not cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information on White’s whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.

