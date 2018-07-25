Police ID Suspect in West Philly Sex Assaults, Robberies

What to Know Police have identified the suspect in a series of sex assaults and robberies in West Philadelphia but have not yet released his name.

The armed attacks and robberies took place early in the morning in or near Fairmount Park.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect holding a gun before approaching two women who had stopped to pump gasoline.

Philadelphia police have identified a potential suspect in a series of armed sex assaults and robberies in West Philadelphia but have not yet released his name. They are currently executing a search warrant at his home.

The man is the suspect in two sexual assaults and two robberies in Philadelphia that all occurred in June and July.

During the first incident on June 21, the suspect approached three people at a gas station on 48th Street and Girard Avenue in the early morning hours. The suspect pulled out a gun and forced the victims to drive to the Wawa store on 36th and Chestnut streets to get money from the ATM, police said.

The victims told the Wawa employees to call police. The suspect fled in their vehicle before officers arrived however. Police later found the vehicle on 42nd Street and Parkside Avenue but the suspect was gone.

On June 30 at 4 a.m., the suspect was driving a Dodge Durango and stopped an Uber driver on the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue. The suspect then robbed the driver and two passengers at gunpoint, police said. He also told the victims he was a police officer and was wearing a lanyard without a badge, according to investigators.

On July 17 at 5:45 a.m., the suspect approached a woman who was at a bus stop on Belmont and Parkside avenues at Fairmount Park. He then pulled out a gun and forced the woman into a more secluded part of Fairmount Park where he sexually assaulted her and robbed her of her Beats headphones and iPhone, investigators said.

Finally, on July 19 around 4:20 a.m., the suspect returned to the same gas station on 48th Street and Girard Avenue. He approached a woman who was pumping gas and pushed a gun into her side. He then forced the woman into her car, where another woman was already inside, police said.

He forced both women to drive to an unknown secluded area. He then forced both women to partially undress and then sexually assaulted them, according to investigators. The man took about $420 in cash from the women before fleeing, police said.

Police released surveillance video Monday from one incident in hopes of tracking down the suspect.



"The fact that he's out there with a gun and accosting different people and taking them different locations is scary at this point," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s with a circular tattoo with writing on the right side of his chest. He also wears a wedding band, police said. During some of the crimes, the suspect had a beard. During other incidents, he had a grayish, five o'clock shadow, police said.

If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.

