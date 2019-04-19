An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was assaulted and his gun stolen in the city's Lawndale neighborhood early Friday morning, authorities said.

The 45-year-old male suspect assaulted the officer at the Mills Pub on the 6700 block of Martins Mill Road and managed to get away with his gun, Philadelphia Police Department dispatchers said.

Police were trying to determine whether the stolen gun was the officer's service weapon or his personal firearm.

The suspect, described as a stocky white male last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, got a cut on his face during the altercation, dispatchers said. The officer was not seriously injured.

The PPD's Internal Affairs unit was handling the investigation.