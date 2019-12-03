What to Know Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and other refrigerated products sold at Trader Joe’s stores have been recalled.

The recall is over Listeria concerns.

The recall impacts Trader Joe's stores in several states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and other refrigerated products sold at Trader Joe’s stores, including in the Philly area, are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The chain announced Tuesday that they were alerted by their supplier concerning the Fuji Food Products, Inc. recall and subsequently is alerting clients that products sold only in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, may have been contaminated with Listeria.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. initially announced it was voluntarily recalling ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls last Wednesday, saying that the problem was discovered in their Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After the problem was discovered, the company ceased production and distribution of their products in this facility as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused this problem.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

No illnesses have been reported to date, Trader Joe's said. All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves.

The products being recalled are:

Trader Joe’s California Rolls; SKU #34899

Trader Joe’s California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado; SKU #90982

Trader Joe’s Spicy California Rolls; SKU # 34896

Trader Joe’s Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls; SKU #51328

Trader Joe’s Tofu Spring Rolls; SKU #92151

Trader Joe’s Smoked Salmon Philly Roll; SKU #60377

Trader Joe’s Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl; SKU #60375

Trader Joe’s Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl; SKU #61471

Trader Joe’s Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip; SKU #64657

If you have purchased any of the specific Trader Joe’s products with the specified date codes, please do not eat it, the chain said. Instead, costumers are urged to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.