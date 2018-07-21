NBC10 is stepping in with a new initiative called "Supporting Our Schools." You can help fund teachers across the Delaware Valley with school supplies. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

Too often students and teachers are forced to put the brakes on learning because they lack the tools to succeed.

From new technology to something as basic as pencils, there are schools all across our area that lack supplies to provide our children with a quality education.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 is giving students and teachers the supplies they need to flourish in the classroom. Through July 28, you can donate money or supplies to support a specific teacher's project through our program.

Here's how you can get involved:

CHOOSE A SCHOOL PROJECT TO SUPPORT

Make a tangible impact in a local classroom. We've teamed up with the popular fundraising website DonorsChoose.org to connect you with local teachers who are trying to raise cash for specific projects.

Examples of projects include the quest for flexible seating for students to get away from the desk, art supplies to allow their creative minds to flourish and 3D pens to illustrate STEM concepts.

Visit our special Donor's Choose Supporting Our Schools website here to pick a program to support.

DONATE IN PERSON

Help students get the school supplies they need to succeed. We've teamed up with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to host the second annual school supply drive. On July 28, you can stop by the Metroplex Shopping Center on Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. to donate school supplies to help students and teacher in need.

We're seeking pencils, pens, colored pencils, glue sticks, rulers, backpacks and much more. Supplies will be collected by the Conshohocken-based nonprofit Cradles to Crayons and distributed to students and teachers.

Are you a public school teacher who would like to post a project on DonorsChoose.org? Visit this website to start the process.

Thank you for helping NBC10 and Telemundo62 make an impact in our community!

