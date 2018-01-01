The supermoon lit up the sky in our area Monday. Take a look!

The year 2018 begins with more than one show in the sky: two Supermoons, a Blue Moon, a lunar eclipse and a meteor shower all in one month.

The ball drops and the Supermoon rises. Those in our area saw the first Supermoon of 2018 early Monday morning then again Monday night into Tuesday morning. This moon is also called the Wolf Moon.

A Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to the Earth.

January 1 through the 10th, skywatchers can catch the Quadrantids meteor shower, with peak times the early morning hours of January 2nd and 3rd.

The lunar show is just beginning. On January 31, a Blue Moon will rise in the sky. A Blue Moon occurs when there are two full moons in one month. But, this Blue Moon, which is also a Supermoon, will bring another treat.

The real star of the show, according to Space.com, is the lunar eclipse on January 31. The East Coast will catch a glimpse of the beginning of the eclipse, as the moon starts to pass through the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will start at 5:51 a.m. and will not be a full eclipse when the moon sets just after 7 a.m.

The January eclipse is the only lunar eclipse that will be seen in the U.S. in 2018, don't miss it!



