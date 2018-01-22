Eagles nation is getting ready to invade Minnesota, but tickets are not cheap. Tickets are now being sold on resale sites for thousands of dollars and flights to the Super Bowl are getting expensive. NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal has details on how fans could get to the Super Bowl.

Think last night’s Eagles win means an impromptu trip to Minnesota? If there’s a lot of padding in your wallet, then maybe you’re already well on your way.

But if you’re on a budget, then consider doing some serious research before planning that Super Bowl getaway. It’s going to cost you. A lot.

Flying

A quick Google flight search found tickets from Philadelphia International Airport to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport for a cool $891, and that’s if you fly in the morning of the big game and leave the next day. Want to get to know the Twin Cities over a few days? Then you’re looking at three-hour flights for roughly $1,200. That’s more expensive than flying to Europe this time of year.

You could also try to flying into neighboring airports, including Eau Claire Airport in Wisconsin. It’s about 95 miles outside the Twin Cities and would cost $578 for a Friday through Tuesday trip. That price increases for a Monday return flight.

Train

Amtrak is significantly cheaper but exponentially longer. A Friday to Monday excursion will cost $205 and will take more than 26 hours. A premium sleeper car with two fold-out beds will set you back $798.

Bus

Riding with Greyhound will take about 30 hours and cost $287 depending on which schedule you choose.

RV

Filling up an RV with friends, food and booze sounds like a fun option, but you might have a hard time finding a rental. Some RV retailers are already sold out online and in surrounding states, according to NBC10 Delaware bureau reporter Tim Furlong. Several lower cost options on RVShare.com were already booked, but a few higher end vehicles were still available Monday morning for upwards of $1,000 for Super Bowl weekend. That does not include the cost of gas or park permits.

Driving

Taking your own car might be the most cost efficient option. The drive from Philadelphia is roughly 17.5 hours without traffic. With current gas prices, a few tanks will cost around $200, according to OhMyGas.com. Get a few buddies to split the cost and you could get away from spending as little as $50 on transportation.

Once You Get There

So you braved the planes, trains and automobiles. Now what? Many hotels near the U.S. Bank Stadium have been sold out for some time or have surge pricing. Fortune.com found a Ramada hotel within 5 miles of the U.S. Bank Stadium for $909. It usually costs $84. Meanwhile, a Comfort Inn in neighboring Bloomington, Minnesota, is charging $575 a night for a room that normally goes for $76.

If these prices sound exorbitant, consider checking out AirBnB. Prices range from $78 to $550 for Super Bowl weekend in the immediate Minneapolis area. Prices dip down into the $50s and $40s for locations outside the city but within driving distance of the stadium.

