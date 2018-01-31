With Super Bowl Sunday gearing up to be a real nail biter, some die-hard Eagles fans want to make sure their nails - and hair and makeup - are ready for the big game.

Think green, silver and even the face of Carson Wentz.

At the Fishtown Nail Cafe, manager Aliza Tor has her nails painted bright green with silver and black decorations. The green changes color depending on the heat in the room.

“Everybody wants the Eagles to win,” she said. “Some customers want green nails with silver or green with the Eagle line to show their team spirit.”

Fishtown Nail Cafe is offering a two-day special for both regular manicures and pedicures and gel mani-pedis. They will even paint an eagle on your nail for just $5 and a little patience. NBC10 Digital Reporter Alicia Victoria Lozano took the challenge and the result was not too shabby:

Photo credit: NBC10

Across town in Kennett Square, Kim’s Nails is also offering special nail art for the Super Bowl. It takes about 10 minutes per nail, but customers can walk away with footballs, player's faces and even entire words incorporated into their manicures.

“We always have clients that love the Eagles,” Kim’s Nails owner Diep Nguyen said. “They get designs when there are big games, but this year has been a even more.”

Nguyen’s own gel manicure is about one week old and reads “Let’s go Eagles.” She doesn’t plan on taking it off any time soon.

“They’ve already made it this far,” she said.

NBC10’s own Cydney Long headed to Rejuvenation Day Spa in Hammonton, New Jersey, to get Eagles glam at a local hair salon. She emerged with sparkly silver nails and green hair extensions:

Photo credit: NBC10

Not interested in changing your appearance? Try an avocado face mask.

“Super Bowl, super glam, super glow,” Rejuvenation Day Spa esthetician Jana Sliwecki said. Her game day face mask has everything you need to feel ready, and maybe even full, for the big day.

“It comes with avocado, which has load of antioxidants, and Philadelphia cream cheese.”