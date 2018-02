If you were lucky enough to get tickets to Sunday's big game, you may have had to decide who to bring with you. For one family, though, the game is becoming a family affair. NBC10's Dray Clark has their story. (Published Friday, Feb 2, 2018)

If you were lucky enough to get tickets to Sunday's big game, you may have had to decide who to bring with you. For one family, though, the game is... See More