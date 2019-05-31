Let the Sun Shine! No More Severe Weather to Start Weekend

After days of wild weather, Friday will be a quiet and sunny day. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brittney Shipp has your weekend forecast.

What to Know You can leave the umbrella at home Friday as clear conditions are expected during the day after three days of storms.

At night some more storms are possible, but are not expected to be severe.

The mainly dry conditions last into Saturday.

We are finally clearing out Friday after three days of storms.

Don’t expect a four-peat of the severe storms that roared through the region with some tornadoes, flooding, strong winds and hail Friday.

The sun is shining Friday morning and temps will push into the low 80s later in the day with comfortable, less muggy conditions.

There is a low risk for a late evening thunderstorm Friday, but it shouldn’t be anything major.

Some more clouds build Saturday as temps again are again expected in the 80s. Light rain is expected late Saturday night and into early Sunday. The rain could continue into Sunday morning before clearing out again.

Temps push into the low 80s on Sunday and conditions should clear before possible thunderstorms return late at night.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team through the weekend on NBC10 and download our app for the latest forecast.