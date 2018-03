NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is forecasting a sunny Sunday, but that weather won't stick around. Our First Alert Weather team has put a First Alert in effect because of a fourth nor'easter headed to our region. (Published 49 minutes ago)

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is forecasting a sunny Sunday, but that weather won't stick around. Our First Alert Weather team... See More