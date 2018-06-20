Summer Begins With Summer-Like Weather

We're in for some early morning rain and sunshine later on the first day of summer. NBC10 First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast.

Summer officially begins in Philadelphia at 6:07 AM EDT on Thursday June 21. The sun will rise at 5:33 a.m. and set at 8:33 p.m. and here in the northern hemisphere we will enjoy more hours of daylight and fewer hours of darkness than any other day this year.

Also known as the summer solstice, this is the day each year when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer due to the tilt of Earth on its axis. This provides maximum hours of sunlight north of the equator. The farther north, the more hours of sunlight you will have.

Here in Philadelphia we will have 15 hours of sunlight and the longest hours of twilight after the sun sets. Across the Arctic Circle the sun never really sets and there will be 24 hours of sunlight. The opposite effect happens on the Winter Solstice each December when we see the fewest hours of sunlight and the greatest hours of darkness.

The summer Solstice can occur on June 20, 21 or 22 of any given year. Next year in 2019 it once again falls on June 21.

The weather on our first day of summer will be seasonal with low to mid-80s, isolated showers early in the morning and skies clearing to sunshine by mid-day.

