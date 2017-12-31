SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks to Light Up the Sky at Blue Cross RiverRink - NBC 10 Philadelphia
SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks to Light Up the Sky at Blue Cross RiverRink

By NBC10 Staff

Published at 2:14 PM EST on Dec 31, 2017 | Updated 29 minutes ago

Watch the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront LIVE in the video embedded above starting at 11:50 p.m. 

As Philadelphia says goodbye to 2017 and ushers in 2018, the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront will light up the sky.

And you can see it all on NBC10!

We'll be covering the 6 p.m. and midnight fireworks live, including from Winterfest at the BlueCross RiverRink.

You can watch live on NBC10, or stream live in this article and on our Facebook page.

Enjoy, and have a happy new year!

