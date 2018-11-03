What to Know A Pemberton High School substitute aide is accused of having inappropriate contact with a male student.

A substitute aide at a Burlington County, New Jersey, high school is accused of having inappropriate contact with a male student.

Casey Bartholomew, 22, of Pemberton Township, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated sexual contact and showing obscenity to a minor.

Investigators say the incident occurred earlier this week at Pemberton Township High School where Bartholomew worked as a substitute aide. She allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student and used social media to have sexually explicit conversations with him and send him nude photos of herself.

Bartholomew was taken into custody at the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and lodged in the Burlington County Jail.