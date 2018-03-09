This weekend won't bring any snow to our region, but our NBC10 weather team is keeping a close eye on a potential storm early in your work week. NBC10 meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz explains.

A nor’easter is developing for Monday into Tuesday, but what effects we'll see remains unclear at this point.

Several computer models that we rely on to forecast an impending storm’s track are not in agreement, but were beginning to agree that we will see an impact as of late Thursday.

One model swings the nor’easter farther off the coast, while another brings it closer to our area. The divergent tracks would result in vastly different effects ranging from just clouds to heavy snow.



We expect to have a clearer picture by Saturday, but we wanted to share what we know right now so you're prepared for whatever may come.

Here’s what we know right now:

A nor'easter will form, but how far out to sea will it spin? There's no doubt that the system is coming. The real linchpin is how close to the New Jersey coast the storm tracks. Closer means rain, snow and wind for us. Farther means some clouds or maybe no clouds at all.

The storm will visit the area late Monday into Tuesday. Whether far out to sea or near the beaches, we will see another nor'easter. It will most likely arrive later Monday and could last through Tuesday.



The pattern is the same. The past two nor'easters have developed in five day cycles. This storm is following the same pattern.

Here's what we don't know:

What time on Monday, Tuesday would be the worst time to travel?



Will there be snow? If so, how much?

What parts of the area will be hardest hit?



When will we break out of this pattern?

Since there's still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, it's important that you check back with us a few times over the weekend. We'll certainly be updating our forecast as often as possible.

Download the free NBC10 app to stay up-to-date. We'll send you alerts on major updates on the storm as we get them. Tap here to download.

