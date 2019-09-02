NBC10 meteorologist Brittney Shipp is watching Labor Day storms in our area as well as rip currents along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches and tracking the path of Hurricane Dorian in the Caribbean. (Published 2 hours ago)

First Alert in Effect for Storms and Rip Currents

What to Know Two First Alerts are in effect Monday for rip currents along the coast and storms throughout the Philadelphia region.

If you enter the Atlantic Ocean on Labor Day, do so near a lifeguard and listen to instructions.

Storms are expected to hit in the afternoon and evening.

There is a double threat of strong rip currents and storms as the Labor Day weekend comes to an end.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued the two-part First Alert for Monday. The rip current risk is in effect along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches all day, while the storm threat for the entire region goes from 4 to 10 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect.

Rip Current Risk at the Shore/Beach

The summer season’s end is being marred by the threat of rip currents.

“Very strong rip currents will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

People taking a dip to mark the unofficial end of summer should only swim near lifeguards and heed warnings. It’s possible swimming might not be allowed on some beaches.

The National Weather Service has advice for anyone caught in a rip current:

“If caught in a rip current, relax and float,” the weather service said. “Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

Strong Storms to Hit

Expect a muggy Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Some rain could already hit Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs late Monday morning, but the worst of it is expected in the afternoon.

The greatest storm threat is from 4 to 10 p.m. with lines of storms expected in Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, Lehigh Valley and South Jersey.

Some neighborhoods could have stormy conditions, while others have no rain at all.

Once the rain clears, sunny conditions are expected with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday as muggy conditions stick around.

Hurricane Dorian Roars Over the Bahamas

Of course, this all comes as Hurricane Dorian continues to spin in the Caribbean, pounding the Bahamas with Category 5-strength winds at 165 mph. The next move for Dorian remained unclear Monday morning as the storm moved at only 1 mph.