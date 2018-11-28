A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown after a stray bullet went through a window.

The bullet struck through a window of the third floor at Strawberry Mansion High School on the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District told NBC10 classes had already been dismissed before the incident and most of the students were gone. However, some students were still participating in after school activities when the shooting took place, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.